Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:57, 16 June 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 11:47, 16 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Afghanistan: Taliban leader killed in US drone strike
Afghanistan: Taliban leader killed in US drone strike

Pakistani Taliban accuses Afghan intelligence service of providing information for this strike

World Bulletin / News Desk

A notorious leader of the Pakistani Taliban, Mullah Fazlullah, has been killed in a U.S. drone strike in the Afghan province of Kunar, officials and local media confirmed on Friday.

Hailing from Pakistan’s Swat district, the Tehrek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader is believed to have been operating from his hideouts in the forests of eastern Afghanistan since 2009.

Mohammad Radmanesh, deputy Defense Ministry spokesman in Kabul, told Anadolu Agency that Fazlullah -- wanted under the U.S. State Department's Rewards for Justice since this March -- was killed in a drone strike carried out two days ago.

In a statement released by the TTP, the group acknowledged its leader had been killed. The terrorist group accused Afghan intelligence service NDS – long suspected by Pakistan of harboring Fazlullah – of providing information for the U.S. hit.

Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan spokesman, also confirmed the strike, telling local TOLO news: "U.S. forces conducted a counterterrorism strike, June 13, in Kunar province, close to the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which targeted a senior leader of a designated terrorist organization.”

The news follows a meeting between Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's powerful army chief, and Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday during a visit to Kabul amid renewed efforts for resuming the peace process. Leading a delegation, Bajwa landed in Kabul on the first day of a landmark cease-fire declared by the government against the Taliban.

Pakistani Taliban sources also confirmed Fazlullah’s death, saying a detailed statement would be issued within hours.

Fazlullah was chosen TTP chief in 2013 following the death of his predecessor Hakimullah Mehsud in a drone strike in North Waziristan. Also known as Mullah Radio for his fiery broadcast speeches, Fazlullah fled to Afghanistan in 2010 after the Pakistani army launched a large-scale onslaught on his Tehrik Nizaf-e-Sharia’h Mohammadi (TNSM) or Movement for Enforcement of Sharia’h in the Swat valley.

Apart from numerous terrorist attacks on Pakistani forces and civilians, he is also considered the mastermind of the 2014 massacre of over 140 children at an army-run school in Peshawar.

Pakistani media called his death the “end of a terrorist era”.



Related afghanistan US drone
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'

News

US drone kills '3 militants' in northwestern Pakistan
US drone kills '3 militants' in northwestern Pakistan

US drone kills 8 suspected militants in Afghanistan
US drone kills 8 suspected militants in Afghanistan

US drone strike kills 5 militants in Afghanistan
US drone strike kills 5 militants in Afghanistan

US drone crashes in southern Turkey
US drone crashes in southern Turkey

Chinese warship takes US drone in int'l waters: US
Chinese warship takes US drone in int'l waters US

Tunisia president says US drones fly over Libya border
Tunisia president says US drones fly over Libya border

Afghanistan marks first Eid amid cease-fire in years
Afghanistan marks first Eid amid cease-fire in years

18 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack
18 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack

Suicide attack at Afghan ministry kills 12 in Kabul
Suicide attack at Afghan ministry kills 12 in Kabul

Taliban in Afghanistan announce temporary ceasefire
Taliban in Afghanistan announce temporary ceasefire

6 militants killed in clash on Pakistan-Afghan border
6 militants killed in clash on Pakistan-Afghan border

Millions of Afghan children out of school
Millions of Afghan children out of school






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 