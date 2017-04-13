Update: 12:18, 16 June 2018 Saturday

104 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 104 undocumented migrants have been held in western Turkey, security sources said Friday.

In Canakkale's Ayvacik district, gendarmes held a total of 41 undocumented migrants, including women and children, who were trying to cross into Greece, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They included Afghan, Eritrean, Senegalese and Malian nationals.

One of the children, 10-year-old Azita Safari was brought to the hospital.

In the Didim district of the Aegean province of Aydin, 33 undocumented migrants -- including nine children -- were held by security forces while trying to illegally cross into Europe.

All migrants were referred to provincial migration authorities.

Later on Friday, 30 undocumented migrants who were trying to cross into Greece in rubber boats were held in Aydin, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

Mostly Somalian nationals, the migrants were taken to provincial migration authorities.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, the start of Syria's civil war.

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled 10,000.