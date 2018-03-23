Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:56, 16 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 12:29, 16 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey slams election observation mission report
Turkey slams election observation mission report

Interim report includes comments that do not depict reality, says Foreign Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy on Friday responded to a question on the interim report of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the upcoming elections in Turkey.

“In the process of holding the Presidential and 27th General Parliamentary Elections in a free, transparent and fair manner in accordance with the international standards, we continue our cooperation with international organizations,” Aksoy said in a statement.

“An interim report released on 15 June 2018 by OSCE Election Observation Mission…that is currently functioning in our country, has been reviewed carefully,” he added.

He underlined that elections in Turkey are held in line with democratic standards.

“However, it is seen that the interim report includes certain comments, even of political nature, that do not coincide with reality,” Aksoy added.

“Our cooperation based on complete transparency with the OSCE mission will continue. It is a universal and fundamental principle that election observation missions work in an unbiased and objective manner.”

Aksoy went on to say that all observer missions in Turkey are expected to carry out their functions accordingly.

Eight international organizations, including OSCE, will observe Turkey’s presidential and general elections on June 24.

During Election Day, the observers will mainly monitor voting procedures such as counting, casting and recording votes without interrupting polling boards.

The observers will prepare a report by monitoring campaigning process, election participation and whether international election standards are upheld.

Six candidates are contesting the presidential race while eight political parties are taking part in the parliamentary elections.



Related osce Hami Aksoy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Ankara Beijing set to boost trade ties - Update
Ankara, Beijing set to boost trade ties - Update

Foreign ministers of Turkey and China discuss economy and tourism during Mevlut Cavusoglu’s 2-day visit
Turkey arrests 19 over armed attack on ruling party
Turkey arrests 19 over armed attack on ruling party

On Thursday, 4 people killed, 8 injured in armed attack on Justice and Development Party in southeast Turkey
Turkish Uzbek leaders speak over phone
Turkish, Uzbek leaders speak over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev reaffirm commitment to foster Turkish-Uzbek relations.
Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries
Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries

Soldier was injured in clash with PKK terrorists on June 11 in southeastern Sirnak province
New settlement visa for Turkish businesspeople
New settlement visa for Turkish businesspeople

Home Office announces end of restriction on applications from July 6
Turkey slams election observation mission report
Turkey slams election observation mission report

Interim report includes comments that do not depict reality, says Foreign Ministry
104 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
104 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants rounded up while trying to cross illegally into Europe
Turkish Qatari leaders discuss Palestine over phone
Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss Palestine over phone

Turkish president, Qatari emir welcome UN General Assembly resolution that urges protection for Palestinians
Turkey to open science center in Istanbul
Turkey to open science center in Istanbul

Turkish president says project to be completed in 3 years
People across Turkey celebrate Eid al-Fitr
People across Turkey celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Eid prayers held, people visit friends and family
Ankara Beijing set to boost trade ties Turkish FM
Ankara, Beijing set to boost trade ties: Turkish FM

Foreign ministers of Turkey and China discuss economy and tourism during Mevlut Cavusoglu’s 2-day visit
Erdogan criticizes opposition over stance on terrorism
Erdogan criticizes opposition over stance on terrorism

Opposition 'does not care' about Turkey related issues including economy, health, education, tourism, Turkish president says
Turkish jets neutralize 26 PKK terrorists in Qandil
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 26 PKK terrorists in Qandil

Airstrikes were carried out on June 12 in northern Iraq, military says
Turkish army chief vows to fight against terror groups
Turkish army chief vows to fight against terror groups

Gen. Hulusi Akar says Turkey’s fight against terrorism to continue uninterrupted in and outside of Turkey
AK Party members attacked in SE Turkey before elections
AK Party members attacked in SE Turkey before elections

Health Minister Ahmet Demircan says first response made, some members injured
Erdogan issues message for Eid al-Fitr
Erdogan issues message for Eid al-Fitr

Turkish president recalls democratic, economic developments in last 16 years

News

OSCE chief nomination ends leadership crisis
OSCE chief nomination ends leadership crisis

Religious freedom, beliefs center stage at OSCE meeting
Religious freedom beliefs center stage at OSCE meeting

One OSCE staff killed by landmine in east Ukraine
One OSCE staff killed by landmine in east Ukraine

Controversy hits OSCE's objectivity after Turkey report
Controversy hits OSCE's objectivity after Turkey report

EU Minister: OSCE report on referendum 'baseless'
EU Minister OSCE report on referendum 'baseless'

Erdogan tells OSCE to 'know your place' after bias report
Erdogan tells OSCE to 'know your place' after bias report

Turkey slams ‘politically motivated’ PACE statement
Turkey slams politically motivated PACE statement

Turkish FM spokesman slams US remarks on FETO convict
Turkish FM spokesman slams US remarks on FETO convict

Turkey’s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks
Turkey s FM spokesman criticizes French remarks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 