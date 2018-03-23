Update: 12:29, 16 June 2018 Saturday

Turkey slams election observation mission report

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy on Friday responded to a question on the interim report of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the upcoming elections in Turkey.

“In the process of holding the Presidential and 27th General Parliamentary Elections in a free, transparent and fair manner in accordance with the international standards, we continue our cooperation with international organizations,” Aksoy said in a statement.

“An interim report released on 15 June 2018 by OSCE Election Observation Mission…that is currently functioning in our country, has been reviewed carefully,” he added.

He underlined that elections in Turkey are held in line with democratic standards.

“However, it is seen that the interim report includes certain comments, even of political nature, that do not coincide with reality,” Aksoy added.

“Our cooperation based on complete transparency with the OSCE mission will continue. It is a universal and fundamental principle that election observation missions work in an unbiased and objective manner.”

Aksoy went on to say that all observer missions in Turkey are expected to carry out their functions accordingly.

Eight international organizations, including OSCE, will observe Turkey’s presidential and general elections on June 24.

During Election Day, the observers will mainly monitor voting procedures such as counting, casting and recording votes without interrupting polling boards.

The observers will prepare a report by monitoring campaigning process, election participation and whether international election standards are upheld.

Six candidates are contesting the presidential race while eight political parties are taking part in the parliamentary elections.