Today in History June 16

|1815
|
|Napoleon defeats the Prussians at the Battle of Ligny.
|1858
|
|Abraham Lincoln, in accepting the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Illinois, declares that, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."
|1864
|
|The siege of Petersburg and Richmond begins after a moonlight skirmish.
|1907
|
|The Russian czar dissolves the Duma in St. Petersburg.
|1910
|
|The first Father's Day is celebrated in Spokane, Washington.
|1925
|
|France accepts a German proposal for a security pact.
|1932
|
|The ban on Nazi storm troopers is lifted by the von Papen government in Germany.
|1935
|
|President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal legislation is passed by the House of Representatives.
|1940
|
|French Chief of State, Henri Petain asks for an armistice with Germany.
|1952
|
|Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl is published in the United States.
|1955
|
|The U.S. House of Representatives votes to extend Selective Service until 1959.
|1961
|
|Ballet star Rudolf Nureyev defects from the Soviet Union while in Paris.
|1971
|
|An El Greco sketch, "The Immaculate Conception," stolen in Spain 35 years earlier, is recovered in New York City by the FBI.
|1977
|
|Leonid Brezhnev is named president of the Soviet Union.