18:56, 16 June 2018 Saturday
Today in History June 16
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1815   Napoleon defeats the Prussians at the Battle of Ligny.
1858   Abraham Lincoln, in accepting the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Illinois, declares that, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."
1864   The siege of Petersburg and Richmond begins after a moonlight skirmish.
1907   The Russian czar dissolves the Duma in St. Petersburg.
1910   The first Father's Day is celebrated in Spokane, Washington.
1925   France accepts a German proposal for a security pact.
1932   The ban on Nazi storm troopers is lifted by the von Papen government in Germany.
1935   President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal legislation is passed by the House of Representatives.
1940   French Chief of State, Henri Petain asks for an armistice with Germany.
1952   Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl is published in the United States.
1955   The U.S. House of Representatives votes to extend Selective Service until 1959.
1961   Ballet star Rudolf Nureyev defects from the Soviet Union while in Paris.
1971   An El Greco sketch, "The Immaculate Conception," stolen in Spain 35 years earlier, is recovered in New York City by the FBI.
1977   Leonid Brezhnev is named president of the Soviet Union.

 



