18:56, 16 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries
Soldier was injured in clash with PKK terrorists on June 11 in southeastern Sirnak province

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish soldier, who was injured in a clash with PKK terrorist group earlier this week, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in capital Ankara on Saturday, the hospital sources said.

Turkish soldier Yunus Celebi, 33, had been injured on June 11 during a clash with the PKK terrorists in Bestler-Dereler region of southeastern Sirnak province.

He will be laid to rest in the eastern province of Erzurum on Sunday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.



