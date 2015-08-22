Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Turkish soldier, who was injured in a clash with PKK terrorist group earlier this week, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in capital Ankara on Saturday, the hospital sources said.
Turkish soldier Yunus Celebi, 33, had been injured on June 11 during a clash with the PKK terrorists in Bestler-Dereler region of southeastern Sirnak province.
He will be laid to rest in the eastern province of Erzurum on Sunday.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
