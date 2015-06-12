Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:56, 16 June 2018 Saturday
Middle East
14:22, 16 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
UN envoy in Yemen for emergency talks on Hodeida
UN envoy in Yemen for emergency talks on Hodeida

Martin Griffiths is expected to propose to rebel leaders that they cede control of the Red Sea port to a UN-supervised committee to avoid further fighting with advancing government troops which are backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN envoy for Yemen arrived in the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Saturday for talks on the key aid port of Hodeida where rebel fighters are battling a regional coalition.

He did not speak to reporters upon arriving at Sanaa international airport.

More than 70 percent of Yemeni imports pass through Hodeida's docks and the fighting has raised UN fears of humanitarian catastrophe in a country already teetering on the brink of famine.

The Yemeni government and it allies launched their offensive on Wednesday. Ar least 139 combatants have already been killed,, according to medical and military sources.

The rebels have controlled the Hodeida region with its population of some 600,000 people since 2014.

Earlier this year, the Saudi-led coalition imposed a near-total blockade on the city's port alleging that it was being used as a conduit for arms smuggling to the rebels by its regional arch rival Iran.

The capture of Hodeida would be the coalition's biggest victory of the war so far and on Thursday rebel leader Abdel Malek Al-Huthi called on his forces to put up fierce resistance and turn the region into a quagmire for coalition troops.



Related yemen UN
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'

News

Yemen army retakes Al-Hudeidah airport
Yemen army retakes Al-Hudeidah airport

4 Yemen soldiers killed fighting Houthis in Al-Hudaydah
4 Yemen soldiers killed fighting Houthis in Al-Hudaydah

UN Security Council calls for Yemen port to remain open
UN Security Council calls for Yemen port to remain open

UN warns against military action in Yemen's Hudaydah
UN warns against military action in Yemen's Hudaydah

Saudi-led forces begin assault to take vital Yemen port
Saudi-led forces begin assault to take vital Yemen port

Eritrea releases 37 Yemeni fishermen
Eritrea releases 37 Yemeni fishermen

Expert calls on UN to stop ‘promoting Myanmar’s lies’
Expert calls on UN to stop promoting Myanmar s lies

UN envoy meets Myanmar’s Suu Kyi
UN envoy meets Myanmar s Suu Kyi

Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship
UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship

UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 