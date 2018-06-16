Russian military police commander in Israel for talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
Vladimir Ivanovsky, the head of Russia’s Military Police Directorate, arrived in Israel late Friday to discuss developments in Syria with Israeli officials.
While in Israel, Ivanovsky -- who is responsible for Russian forces deployed in Syria’s southern de-escalation zones -- will meet with several Israeli military officials, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported.
According to the broadcaster, talks are expected to raise the issue of a sought-for withdrawal of Iranian forces from Syria’s strategic Golan region.
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.