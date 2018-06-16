15:05, 16 June 2018 Saturday

Russian military police commander in Israel for talks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Vladimir Ivanovsky, the head of Russia’s Military Police Directorate, arrived in Israel late Friday to discuss developments in Syria with Israeli officials.

While in Israel, Ivanovsky -- who is responsible for Russian forces deployed in Syria’s southern de-escalation zones -- will meet with several Israeli military officials, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported.

According to the broadcaster, talks are expected to raise the issue of a sought-for withdrawal of Iranian forces from Syria’s strategic Golan region.