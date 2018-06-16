Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:56, 16 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 15:27, 16 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkish, Uzbek leaders speak over phone
Turkish, Uzbek leaders speak over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev reaffirm commitment to foster Turkish-Uzbek relations.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday spoke with the Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev over the phone.

The two leaders spoke over the phone on Eid al-Fitr, the occasion which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims around the world fast.

During the phone call, both Erdogan and Mirziyoyev reaffirmed their commitment to further developing Turkey-Uzbekistan relations.

The Uzbek leader also expressed his goodwill on the upcoming Turkish presidential elections on June 24.

 



Related Turkish uzbek
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Ankara Beijing set to boost trade ties - Update
Ankara, Beijing set to boost trade ties - Update

Foreign ministers of Turkey and China discuss economy and tourism during Mevlut Cavusoglu’s 2-day visit
Turkey arrests 19 over armed attack on ruling party
Turkey arrests 19 over armed attack on ruling party

On Thursday, 4 people killed, 8 injured in armed attack on Justice and Development Party in southeast Turkey
Turkish Uzbek leaders speak over phone
Turkish, Uzbek leaders speak over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev reaffirm commitment to foster Turkish-Uzbek relations.
Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries
Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries

Soldier was injured in clash with PKK terrorists on June 11 in southeastern Sirnak province
New settlement visa for Turkish businesspeople
New settlement visa for Turkish businesspeople

Home Office announces end of restriction on applications from July 6
Turkey slams election observation mission report
Turkey slams election observation mission report

Interim report includes comments that do not depict reality, says Foreign Ministry
104 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
104 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants rounded up while trying to cross illegally into Europe
Turkish Qatari leaders discuss Palestine over phone
Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss Palestine over phone

Turkish president, Qatari emir welcome UN General Assembly resolution that urges protection for Palestinians
Turkey to open science center in Istanbul
Turkey to open science center in Istanbul

Turkish president says project to be completed in 3 years
People across Turkey celebrate Eid al-Fitr
People across Turkey celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Eid prayers held, people visit friends and family
Ankara Beijing set to boost trade ties Turkish FM
Ankara, Beijing set to boost trade ties: Turkish FM

Foreign ministers of Turkey and China discuss economy and tourism during Mevlut Cavusoglu’s 2-day visit
Erdogan criticizes opposition over stance on terrorism
Erdogan criticizes opposition over stance on terrorism

Opposition 'does not care' about Turkey related issues including economy, health, education, tourism, Turkish president says
Turkish jets neutralize 26 PKK terrorists in Qandil
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 26 PKK terrorists in Qandil

Airstrikes were carried out on June 12 in northern Iraq, military says
Turkish army chief vows to fight against terror groups
Turkish army chief vows to fight against terror groups

Gen. Hulusi Akar says Turkey’s fight against terrorism to continue uninterrupted in and outside of Turkey
AK Party members attacked in SE Turkey before elections
AK Party members attacked in SE Turkey before elections

Health Minister Ahmet Demircan says first response made, some members injured
Erdogan issues message for Eid al-Fitr
Erdogan issues message for Eid al-Fitr

Turkish president recalls democratic, economic developments in last 16 years

News

Why were 101 Uzbeks killed in the Netherlands in 1942?
Why were 101 Uzbeks killed in the Netherlands in 1942

Uzbek interim leader seen winning presidential vote
Uzbek interim leader seen winning presidential vote

Crimean mosque in Ukrainian coin
Crimean mosque in Ukrainian coin

Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy
Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy

Turkish premier meets Kyrgyz president in Ankara
Turkish premier meets Kyrgyz president in Ankara

Turkish minister addresses violence against women at UN
Turkish minister addresses violence against women at UN

Turkish parliament to hold session on defeated coup
Turkish parliament to hold session on defeated coup

1 soldier killed in southern Turkey
1 soldier killed in southern Turkey

German min: Educated Turkish youth "win-win" for Germany, Turkey
German min Educated Turkish youth quot win-win quot for Germany






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 