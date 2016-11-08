Update: 16:32, 16 June 2018 Saturday

Yemen army retakes Al-Hudeidah airport

World Bulletin / News Desk

Government forces have recaptured an international airport in Yemen’s western Al-Hudeidah province, military officials have said via social media.

In a Saturday tweet, the Yemeni army’s media office said government forces -- backed by a Saudi-led military coalition -- had successfully “liberated” the airport from Shia Houthi rebels.

Army units, it added, were currently in the process of de-mining the area.

Houthi spokesmen, for their part, have yet to comment on the army’s claims.