Yemen army retakes Al-Hudeidah airport

World Bulletin / News Desk
Government forces have recaptured an international airport in Yemen’s western Al-Hudeidah province, military officials have said via social media.
In a Saturday tweet, the Yemeni army’s media office said government forces -- backed by a Saudi-led military coalition -- had successfully “liberated” the airport from Shia Houthi rebels.
Army units, it added, were currently in the process of de-mining the area.
Houthi spokesmen, for their part, have yet to comment on the army’s claims.
