Update: 17:44, 16 June 2018 Saturday

France shuts down 'dark web' drugs, guns site

World Bulletin / News Desk

The French authorities have closed down one of the most important "Dark Web" sites dealing in drugs, guns and false identity documents after a massive operation, a top official said Saturday.

Four suspects were being questioned Saturday in the northeastern French city of Lille.

As well as equipment, false identity documents and some cash, officials also gained access to the Black Hand server and its stored data.

Darminin said more than 3,000 people used the site, "which confirms the very active nature of this French site".