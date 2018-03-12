09:17, 17 June 2018 Sunday

2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least two Palestinians have been injured after Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) carried out airstrikes in blockaded Gaza Strip, health sources said on Saturday.

According to a health official, two Palestinians were injured when the Israeli army conducted a strike at the al Bureij refugee camp.

The Israeli army said in a statement it hit two alleged observation positions belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

“Fire balloons” had been prepared at one of the positions which had been hit, the statement added.

Israeli media reported that a number of fires erupted in the region after Palestinian protesters sent “fire balloons” containing flammable material to the Israeli settlements.

Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has groaned under a crippling Israeli/Egyptian blockade that has largely destroyed the enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of basic commodities.

Earlier this week, UN General Assembly approved a resolution that urges protection for Palestinians.

The resolution blamed Israel for the recent deaths of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and urged the international community to consider protection for Palestinian civilians.