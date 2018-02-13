Update: 13:21, 17 June 2018 Sunday

Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Army has hit a “critical” gathering of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq’s Qandil region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

Speaking live to Turkish broadcaster Kanal 7, Erdogan said: “During these last operations, we hit their very critical gathering.

“We have not received the results yet, but it is certain that we have hit them.”

Asked if any senior members of PKK were hit, Erdogan said there was a good chance of that.

Turkey has launched anti-terror operations in both Qandil and Sinjar regions in northern Iraq, the president said on Monday.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.