Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:26, 17 June 2018 Sunday
Europe
Update: 10:22, 17 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Swedish lawmaker told to leave Turkish polling station
Swedish lawmaker told to leave Turkish polling station

Turkish ambassador asks Left Party chairman to leave polling station in Sweden during Turkish vote

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish ambassador to Sweden has asked a Swedish politician visiting a polling station in the country to leave the room since his presence was against Turkish electorate legislations.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ambassador Emre Yunt said the incident took place when Jonas Sjostedt, chairman of the Left Party in Sweden, was visiting a polling station in Stockholm where expat Turks were voting in Turkey’s presidential and general elections.

“According to our legislation, except Turkish citizens who will be voting, polling clerks, and security forces, we can only allow members of the press for a reasonable period of time for coverage [at the polling stations],” Yunt said.

“I have reminded him about our electorate legislations and asked him to go out,” he said.

Earlier, in a Twitter post, Sjostedt asked Turkish voters in Sweden to support the jailed former co-chairman of Peoples' Democratic Party Selahattin Demirtas in the upcoming elections.

Over 3 million Turks living abroad are eligible to vote for the June 24 presidential and general elections.

Six candidates are running for president, while eight political parties are taking part in the parliamentary elections.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has served as president since 2014 -- Turkey's first popularly-elected president. Before that, he served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014.

Should he win the June election, Erdogan would be Turkey's first leader under the presidential system.



Related Sweden
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.

News

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Sweden introduces eco-friendly aviation tax
Sweden introduces eco-friendly aviation tax

North Korea's top diplomat due in Sweden for talks
North Korea's top diplomat due in Sweden for talks

Paintings on Ottoman Sultan exhibiting in Sweden
Paintings on Ottoman Sultan exhibiting in Sweden

Swedish court remands man over mosque blaze
Swedish court remands man over mosque blaze






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 