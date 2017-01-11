Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:26, 17 June 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 10:33, 17 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Blast taints cease-fire in Afghanistan, 25 killed
Blast taints cease-fire in Afghanistan, 25 killed

Explosion comes as rude shock to Afghans hoping cease-fire over Eid may pave way for long-term peace

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 25 people were killed in an explosion in eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday that crushed the spirit of goodwill and hope for peace in the country that was observing the second day of cease-fire between the government and the Taliban.

Nangarhar governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said the blast had targeted a meeting of the Afghan Taliban and local government officials in connection with the Eid cease-fire in Rodaat district.

Among the dead were Taliban fighters, security officials and civilians, Khogyani said. He added the gathering had been called to celebrate and consolidate the cease-fire. More than 50 people were also wounded, many in critical condition in the attack, the spokesman added.

ISIL terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement posted on its propaganda website, the terror group said the suicide attack targeted Afghan security officials and the Taliban.

Reports of the explosion came as a rude shock to Afghans who were hoping the cease-fire over Eid would pave the way for long-term peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Pictures of the Taliban and Afghan forces posing for selfies -- praying, smiling and walking together -- during Eid had gone viral on social media, giving hope to millions that the landmark temporary truce might lead to an end of the 17-year-old deadly conflict.

The Ministry of Defense even said before the Nangarhar blast that no cease-fire violations had taken place.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani hinted at an extension of the cease-fire despite the blast. Addressing the nation on the national broadcaster, Ghani said security forces have been ordered to extend the cease-fire.

“We also request the Afghan Taliban to extend their cease-fire. During the cease-fire, we will provide medical assistance to the wounded Taliban, and will provide them any humanitarian assistance if needed.



Related afghanistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.

News

Afghanistan: Taliban leader killed in US drone strike
Afghanistan Taliban leader killed in US drone strike

Afghanistan marks first Eid amid cease-fire in years
Afghanistan marks first Eid amid cease-fire in years

18 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack
18 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack

Suicide attack at Afghan ministry kills 12 in Kabul
Suicide attack at Afghan ministry kills 12 in Kabul

Taliban in Afghanistan announce temporary ceasefire
Taliban in Afghanistan announce temporary ceasefire

6 militants killed in clash on Pakistan-Afghan border
6 militants killed in clash on Pakistan-Afghan border






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 