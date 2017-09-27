Today in History June 17

|362
|Emperor Julian issues an edict banning Christians from teaching in Syria.
|1579
|Sir Francis Drake claims San Francisco Bay for England.
|1775
|The British take Bunker Hill outside of Boston, after a costly battle.
|1799
|Napoleon Bonaparte incorporates Italy into his empire.
|1848
|Austrian General Alfred Windisch-Gratz crushes a Czech uprising in Prague.
|1854
|The Red Turban revolt breaks out in Guangdong, China.
|1856
|The Republican Party opens its first national convention in Philadelphia.
|1861
|President Abraham Lincoln witnesses Dr. Thaddeus Lowe demonstrate the use of a hot-air balloon.
|1863
|On the way to Gettysburg, Union and Confederate forces skirmish at Point of Rocks, Maryland.
|1872
|George M. Hoover begins selling whiskey in Dodge City, Kansas--a town which had previously been "dry."
|1876
|General George Crook's command is attacked and bested on the Rosebud River by 1,500 Sioux and Cheyenne under the leadership of Crazy Horse.
|1912
|The German Zeppelin SZ 111 burns in its hangar in Friedrichshafen.
|1913
|U.S. Marines set sail from San Diego to protect American interests in Mexico.
|1917
|The Russian Duma meets in secret session in Petrograd and votes for an immediate Russian offensive against the German Army.
|1924
|The Fascist militia marches into Rome.
|1926
|Spain threatens to quit the League of Nations if Germany is allowed to join.
|1930
|The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Bill becomes law, placing the highest tariff on imports to the United States.
|1931
|British authorities in China arrest Indochinese Communist leader Ho Chi Minh.
|1932
|The U.S. Senate defeats the Bonus Bill as 10,000 veterans mass around the Capitol.
|1940
|The Soviet Union occupies Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
|1942
|Yank a weekly magazine for the U.S. armed services, begins publication.
|1944
|French troops land on the island of Elba in the Mediterranean.
|1950
|Surgeon Richard Lawler performs the first kidney transplant operation in Chicago.
|1953
|Soviet tanks fight thousands of Berlin workers rioting against the East German government.
|1963
|The U.S. Supreme Court bans the required reading of the Lord's prayer and Bible in public schools.
|1965
|27 B-52s hit Viet Cong outposts, but lose two planes in South Vietnam.
|1970
|North Vietnamese troops cut the last operating rail line in Cambodia.
|1972
|Five men are arrested for burglarizing Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.
|1994
|Millions of Americans watch former football player O.J. Simpson--facing murder charges--drive his Ford Bronco through Los Angeles, followed by police.