Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:26, 17 June 2018 Sunday
Economy
Update: 11:45, 17 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018
Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018

Turkey also expects $32 billion tourism revenue, president adds

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey expects 40 million tourists this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

“We are expecting 40 million tourists this year in our country,” Erdogan said while addressing a rally of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkey’s holiday resort province of southern Antalya.

“We expect $32 billion tourism revenue, and we are proceeding quickly towards this target,” he added.

The president said the number of tourists coming to Antalya increased by 57 percent, reaching 10.5 million, in 2017.

“Our target for this year is 14 million,” he added.

While Turkey hosted 36.8 million foreigners in 2014 and 36.3 million in 2015, the figure decreased sharply to 25.3 million in 2016 but rose again to 32.4 million last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Turkey welcomed 3 million foreign visitors in the first two months of 2018 during its winter period, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.



Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018
Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018

Turkey also expects $32 billion tourism revenue, president adds
UAE injects 3B into Ethiopia s cash-strapped economy
UAE injects $3B into Ethiopia’s cash-strapped economy

Abu Dhabi crown prince begins two-day visit to the Horn of Africa Country on Eid Al-Fitr
Eurozone annual inflation up in May
Eurozone annual inflation up in May

Last month, inflation among EA19 countries up 0.6 percentage points from April, says Eurostat
Euro drops stocks rise as ECB vows to keep rates
Euro drops, stocks rise as ECB vows to keep rates low

The central bank also slashed its growth forecast for the rest of the year, citing threats of rising protectionism and global trade fears, but still said it would end a mass bond-buying programme.
Turkey's poultry production up in April
Turkey's poultry production up in April

Country's egg, chicken, turkey and meat production saw yearly rise in April, says official data  
Turkish Airlines launches Bodrum-London direct flights
Turkish Airlines launches Bodrum-London direct flights

National flag carrier to operate direct flights from Turkey's holiday resort of Bodrum to London during summer 2018 
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul opens day down
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul opens day down

BIST 100 index starts day with 0.22 pct decline, falling some 200 points from previous close
EU Commission proposes 5 6B for security
EU Commission proposes $5.6B for security

For next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, commission is proposing €4.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in security funding
Turkey's milk production up over 17 percent in April
Turkey's milk production up over 17 percent in April

Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 899,000 tons: official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.51 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6200  
Tesla to lay off 9 percent of workforce
Tesla to lay off 9 percent of workforce

CEO Elon Musk announces plan to lay off over 3,000 workers in search of profitability
Egypt raises electricity prices
Egypt raises electricity prices

Egypt has slashed subsidies in recent years as part of a $12 billion IMF loan
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted sectoral transformation'
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted, sectoral transformation'

Deputy PM Mehmet Simsek Simsek forecasts growth will be re-balanced after the second half of year
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.19 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5450
Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'
'Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'

Turkey's growing performance yields millions of employment in last decade, Turkish ministers say
Turkey's current account deficit at 5 4B in April
Turkey's current account deficit at $5.4B in April

12-month rolling deficit is over $57 billion

News

Erdogan vows improved animal protection laws post polls
Erdogan vows improved animal protection laws post polls

Erdogan, Macron discuss regional issues over phone
Erdogan Macron discuss regional issues over phone

Turkey to open science center in Istanbul
Turkey to open science center in Istanbul

Erdogan criticizes opposition over stance on terrorism
Erdogan criticizes opposition over stance on terrorism

Erdogan issues message for Eid al-Fitr
Erdogan issues message for Eid al-Fitr

Turkish president phones Saudi, Palestinian leaders
Turkish president phones Saudi Palestinian leaders

Turks abroad continue to vote in early elections
Turks abroad continue to vote in early elections

Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq
Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq

30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Turkey to pass new law on animal rights
Turkey to pass new law on animal rights

Turks across Middle East cast ballots in expat vote
Turks across Middle East cast ballots in expat vote

Turkey to convert former Ottoman barrack into library
Turkey to convert former Ottoman barrack into library






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 