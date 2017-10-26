Update: 12:35, 17 June 2018 Sunday

Fire razes 126 houses of Filipino Muslims on Eid day

World Bulletin / News Desk

The supposed joyous celebration of the Eid al-Fitr on Friday turned tragic when a fire engulfed 126 houses of Muslim residents in southern Philippines, local media reported.

Fire authorities said on Saturday that more than 150 Muslim families rendered homeless when the massive fire razed at least 126 houses in Bayugan city of Agusan del Sur province.

"We fear that [the number of displaced families] might rise as the course of the investigation moves along, since the houses in this area are mostly made up of shanty or improvised shacks and some are constructed just next to another,” Fire Inspector Paul Jorge Barrozo is quoted as saying by Inquirer News.

Barrozo said the local fire bureau received the call shortly before noon and was responded immediately but the intense heat and dry wind quickly scattered the flames prompting them to raise the fire alarm to the fourth level and seek help of firefighters and rescuers from nearby towns.

He also disclosed that most of the houses were made up of light materials.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, residents claimed it started from a house where a group of residents were cooking prior to going to the beach to celebrate Eid-al Fitr.