  RSS 
  Twitter 
  Facebook 
15:25, 17 June 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 12:51, 17 June 2018 Sunday

30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attacks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces on Saturday arrested 30 foreign nationals in Istanbul for their alleged links to the ISIL terror group, a police source said.

Counter-terrorism squads carried out simultaneous raids in seven districts and apprehended the suspects, who were allegedly plotting terror attacks, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the raids, police apprehended at least 30 suspects and seized organizational documents and digital materials, the source added.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of ISIL terrorists.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.



