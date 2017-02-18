Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:26, 17 June 2018 Sunday
Media
09:52, 17 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Press agenda on June 17
Press agenda on June 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 17, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to speak at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's mass rally in Istanbul's Yenikapi fairgrounds.

 

ALBANIA / SERBIA / KOSOVO

TIRANA / BELGRADE / PRISTINA - Turkish citizens living in Albania, Serbia, and Kosovo to begin casting ballots in Turkey’s presidential and general elections.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - 2018 FIFA World Cup continues across Russia with Costa Rica-Serbia, Brazil-Switzerland, Germany-Mexico matches.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

YEMEN

MAARIB - Following fight between Yemeni army and Houthi rebels over strategic Al-Hudeidah province.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following ongoing dispute over results of Iraq’s May 12 parliamentary poll.

 

SPECIAL REPORT

Eid reminds Rohingya refugees of happier times at home

By Md. Kamruzzaman

COX’S BAZAR - Eid is always better when one gets to celebrate it with loved ones, a fact that one can see in the teary eyes and heavy hearts of the persecuted Rohingya Muslims living at dilapidated refugee camps in Bangladesh.



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on June 17
Press agenda on June 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 17, 2018
Press agenda on June 16
Press agenda on June 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 16, 2018
Press agenda on June 15
Press agenda on June 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 15, 2018
Press agenda on June 14
Press agenda on June 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 14, 2018
Press agenda on June 13
Press agenda on June 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Press agenda on June 12
Press agenda on June 12

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Turkey to restore 2 mosques in Kosovo
Turkey to restore 2 mosques in Kosovo

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to restore Pristina Carshia, Gazi Mehmet Pasha's Mosque
Press agenda on June 11
Press agenda on June 11

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 11, 2018
Press agenda on June 10
Press agenda on June 10

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 10, 2018
Press agenda on June 09
Press agenda on June 09

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 9, 2018
Press agenda on June 08
Press agenda on June 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 8, 2018
Press agenda on June 07
Press agenda on June 07

Here are the main topics of World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 7, 2018
Press agenda on June 06
Press agenda on June 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Press agenda on June 05
Press agenda on June 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Press agenda on June 04
Press agenda on June 04

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 4, 2018
Press agenda on June 03
Press agenda on June 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 3, 2018

News

Press agenda on June 16
Press agenda on June 16

Press agenda on June 15
Press agenda on June 15

Press agenda on June 14
Press agenda on June 14

Press agenda on June 13
Press agenda on June 13

Press agenda on June 12
Press agenda on June 12

Press agenda on June 11
Press agenda on June 11






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 