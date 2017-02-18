09:52, 17 June 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on June 17

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to speak at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's mass rally in Istanbul's Yenikapi fairgrounds.

ALBANIA / SERBIA / KOSOVO

TIRANA / BELGRADE / PRISTINA - Turkish citizens living in Albania, Serbia, and Kosovo to begin casting ballots in Turkey’s presidential and general elections.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - 2018 FIFA World Cup continues across Russia with Costa Rica-Serbia, Brazil-Switzerland, Germany-Mexico matches.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

MAARIB - Following fight between Yemeni army and Houthi rebels over strategic Al-Hudeidah province.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following ongoing dispute over results of Iraq’s May 12 parliamentary poll.

SPECIAL REPORT

Eid reminds Rohingya refugees of happier times at home

By Md. Kamruzzaman

COX’S BAZAR - Eid is always better when one gets to celebrate it with loved ones, a fact that one can see in the teary eyes and heavy hearts of the persecuted Rohingya Muslims living at dilapidated refugee camps in Bangladesh.