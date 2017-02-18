Press agenda on June 17

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to speak at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's mass rally in Istanbul's Yenikapi fairgrounds.
ALBANIA / SERBIA / KOSOVO
TIRANA / BELGRADE / PRISTINA - Turkish citizens living in Albania, Serbia, and Kosovo to begin casting ballots in Turkey’s presidential and general elections.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - 2018 FIFA World Cup continues across Russia with Costa Rica-Serbia, Brazil-Switzerland, Germany-Mexico matches.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
YEMEN
MAARIB - Following fight between Yemeni army and Houthi rebels over strategic Al-Hudeidah province.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following ongoing dispute over results of Iraq’s May 12 parliamentary poll.
SPECIAL REPORT
Eid reminds Rohingya refugees of happier times at home
By Md. Kamruzzaman
COX’S BAZAR - Eid is always better when one gets to celebrate it with loved ones, a fact that one can see in the teary eyes and heavy hearts of the persecuted Rohingya Muslims living at dilapidated refugee camps in Bangladesh.
