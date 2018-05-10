Worldbulletin News

Turks abroad continue to vote in early elections
Turks abroad continue to vote in early elections

Over 3 million Turks living abroad are eligible to vote in presidential and general elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish expatriates in several countries cast ballots on Sunday in presidential and parliamentary polls that will be held in Turkey on June 24.

Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Turkey’s ambassador to Georgia, told Anadolu Agency that voting began at 9.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) at the Turkish embassy in Tbilisi and Batum.

"We have 920 voters in Tbilisi and 881 in Batum," Yazgan said, adding that Turkish citizens would also be able to vote at Sarp Border Gate.

The Turkish expats in Azerbaijan began casting their votes at 8:00 a.m. local time (0400GMT) at the Turkish embassy in Baku and consulates in Nakhchivan and Ganja.

There are 5,209 eligible voters in Azerbaijan.

In Uzbekistan, the voting started at 9.00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) in Turkey’s embassy in Tashkent that will continue until 09.00 p.m. (1600GMT).

The voting also started in Erbil, the administrative capital of northern Iraq’s Kurdish region, on Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turkey's Consul General in Erbil Hakan Karacay said nearly 2,500 Turkish expats were eligible to vote in the region.

In Hungary, approximately 2,000 registered voters can cast their votes at Turkey’s Budapest Embassy building until 09.00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Sunday.

Turkish expatriates in Egypt are also casting their votes on Sunday in parliamentary and presidential elections.

The Turkish consulate in Cairo saw Turkish citizens waiting in a long queue to vote.

The voting started at the Turkish consulates in Cairo and Alexandria provinces at 9.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) and it will end at 9.00 p.m. local time (1900GMT).

A total of 1,194 Turkish voters are eligible to cast their votes in Cairo, while 292 are slated to vote in Alexandria, according to the Turkish voter database in Egypt.

Meanwhile in Jordan, Turkish people residing in Jordan also went to polls on Sunday at the Turkish Embassy in Amman.

A total of 1,943 out of around 2,500 Turkish citizens living in Jordan are enlisted in the voter list, according to figures given by the Turkish embassy.

 



