Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:25, 17 June 2018 Sunday
Palestine
Update: 14:42, 17 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 16 Israelis, including 11 police officers, were injured on Sunday in clashes that erupted when Jewish settlers refused to vacate a settlement outpost built on Palestinian land east of the city of Salfit in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement cited by Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli Border Police said incalcitrant settlers had “thrown cleaning material [chlorine], eggs and sticks at police”.

Five setters were slightly injured -- and six others arrested -- during the clashes at the Tapuach Ma'arav settlement outpost, which consists of 10 structures.

Israeli police were carrying out the eviction order based on an earlier court ruling that the outpost had been built illegally.

Some of the settlers left the site voluntarily, but dozens of others regrouped at nearby Jewish settlements where they staged sit-ins and engaged in limited clashes with police.

The Israeli government seeks to enact a law that would allow homes built by settlers on Palestinian land to remain intact in return for financial compensation to the Palestinian landowners.

Through this so-called “Settlement Law”, Israeli lawmakers hope to legitimize outposts in the West Bank erected by Jewish settlers on Palestinian land.



Related Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.

News


2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Russian military police commander in Israel for talks
Russian military police commander in Israel for talks

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

Israel extends arbitrary arrest of Turkish citizen
Israel extends arbitrary arrest of Turkish citizen

Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week
Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 