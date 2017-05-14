Update: 14:42, 17 June 2018 Sunday

Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 16 Israelis, including 11 police officers, were injured on Sunday in clashes that erupted when Jewish settlers refused to vacate a settlement outpost built on Palestinian land east of the city of Salfit in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement cited by Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli Border Police said incalcitrant settlers had “thrown cleaning material [chlorine], eggs and sticks at police”.

Five setters were slightly injured -- and six others arrested -- during the clashes at the Tapuach Ma'arav settlement outpost, which consists of 10 structures.

Israeli police were carrying out the eviction order based on an earlier court ruling that the outpost had been built illegally.

Some of the settlers left the site voluntarily, but dozens of others regrouped at nearby Jewish settlements where they staged sit-ins and engaged in limited clashes with police.

The Israeli government seeks to enact a law that would allow homes built by settlers on Palestinian land to remain intact in return for financial compensation to the Palestinian landowners.

Through this so-called “Settlement Law”, Israeli lawmakers hope to legitimize outposts in the West Bank erected by Jewish settlers on Palestinian land.