Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:25, 17 June 2018 Sunday
Europe
Update: 14:55, 17 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Greece, Macedonia ink deal to end name row
Greece, Macedonia ink deal to end name row

Deal proposes changing Macedonia's name to Republic of Northern Macedonia

World Bulletin / News Desk

Greece and its northern neighbor on Sunday signed a historic accord, which proposed renaming of Macedonia, to end a long-standing dispute between the two countries.

The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov inked deal at a ceremony held in Macedonian Psarades village at Greece-Macedonia border.

The deal proposes changing Macedonia's name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia and will enable Greece to lift its veto on Macedonia's EU and NATO accession.

The signing ceremony saw the attendance of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, as well as EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn, and the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy Matthew Nimetz.

Greece, which is both a NATO and EU member, has long opposed to the official name of its neighboring country, arguing that it has a region by the same name in the north of the country.

The dispute has been one of the main obstacles for Macedonia’s ambitions to join the NATO and the EU, due to the veto right of Greece.

The negotiations between Macedonia and Greece had recently stepped up, as the new government in Skopje has sought progress in its bid to join the NATO and the EU.

The deal still needs to be approved by Macedonia's parliament and confirmed in a Macedonian referendum.

Despite the dispute between Athens and Skopje, many countries including Turkey recognize the country as Macedonia.

 



Related greece Macedonia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.

News

Greek govt faces censure vote over Macedonia deal
Greek govt faces censure vote over Macedonia deal

Greek opposition calls censure vote over Macedonia deal
Greek opposition calls censure vote over Macedonia deal

Greece, Macedonia resolving long-standing name row
Greece Macedonia resolving long-standing name row

Turkey hold iftar in Macedonia
Turkey hold iftar in Macedonia

New Greek rallies announced in Macedonia name row
New Greek rallies announced in Macedonia name row

Macedonia ex-PM sentenced to jail for abuse of power
Macedonia ex-PM sentenced to jail for abuse of power

Turkey is a critical, strong country
Turkey is a critical strong country

Greece puts Turkish putschists under protection
Greece puts Turkish putschists under protection

EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal
EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 