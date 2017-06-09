Update: 15:55, 17 June 2018 Sunday

India calls off ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Indian government on Sunday called off a month-long ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Government of India decides not to extend the suspension of operations in J&K announced in the beginning of Ramadan,” the Indian Home Ministry announced on Twitter.

Also on Twitter, Rajnath Singh, the Indian home minister, said the forces have been directed to take all necessary actions to prevent militants from “launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings.”

The Indian government had announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 17 in an attempt to “provide a conducive atmosphere for people to observe Ramadan in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The armed groups in Kashmir and leaders of some Kashmiri groups had, however, rejected the ceasefire calling it a “farce” and a “gimmick.”

According to data from local newspapers, at least 18 militants, six Indian troops and seven civilians -- including two youth -- were killed during the ceasefire period.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- two of them over Kashmir.

Also, in Siachen glacier in northern Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani troops have fought intermittently since 1984. A cease-fire came into effect in 2003.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.