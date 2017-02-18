09:13, 18 June 2018 Monday

Press agenda on June 18

TURKEY



SAMSUN / ORDU - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party campaign rallies in northern Samsun and Ordu provinces.



ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to address public in Bagcilar district and meet eastern and southeastern opinion leaders and NGO representatives.



IZMIR - Yildirim also to address locals in Aegean Izmir province.





ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce labor force statistics for March.





GERMANY



MUNICH - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition partner CSU expected to announce controversial plan to stop illegal migration.



BERLIN - Merkel to meet Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for talks on EU, international issues, and possibly immigration.





SWITZERLAND



GENEVA - Special UN Syria Envoy Staffan de Mistura to meet with senior Turkish, Russian, and Iranian officials for consultations towards establishing constitutional committee.



GENEVA - 38th session of UN Human Rights Council to begin with speeches by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.





SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.



JORDAN



AMMAN - Following efforts by newly appointed Prime Minister Omar Razzaz to form new government.



IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following ongoing controversy over results of hotly contested May 12 parliamentary poll.



YEMEN

MAARIB - Following ongoing fight between army and Houthi rebels over strategic Al-Hudeidah province.



ETHIOPIA



ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to appear before parliament to answer questions over recent controversial decisions to implement Algiers agreement and privatize state monopolies.





PAKISTAN

A bruising division is likely to hit the already fractured Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as it chooses a new head following the death of its leader in a U.S. drone strike last week, according to intelligence sources and local experts.