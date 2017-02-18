Worldbulletin News

09:53, 18 June 2018 Monday
09:13, 18 June 2018 Monday

Press agenda on June 18
Press agenda on June 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 18, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

SAMSUN / ORDU - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party campaign rallies in northern Samsun and Ordu provinces. 

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to address public in Bagcilar district and meet eastern and southeastern opinion leaders and NGO representatives. 

IZMIR - Yildirim also to address locals in Aegean Izmir province. 

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce labor force statistics for March.



GERMANY

MUNICH - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition partner CSU expected to announce controversial plan to stop illegal migration. 

BERLIN - Merkel to meet Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for talks on EU, international issues, and possibly immigration. 


SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Special UN Syria Envoy Staffan de Mistura to meet with senior Turkish, Russian, and Iranian officials for consultations towards establishing constitutional committee.

GENEVA - 38th session of UN Human Rights Council to begin with speeches by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.



SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

JORDAN

AMMAN - Following efforts by newly appointed Prime Minister Omar Razzaz to form new government.

IRAQ 
BAGHDAD - Following ongoing controversy over results of hotly contested May 12 parliamentary poll.

YEMEN
MAARIB - Following ongoing fight between army and Houthi rebels over strategic Al-Hudeidah province.

ETHIOPIA 

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to appear before parliament to answer questions over recent controversial decisions to implement Algiers agreement and privatize state monopolies.


PAKISTAN

A bruising division is likely to hit the already fractured Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as it chooses a new head following the death of its leader in a U.S. drone strike last week, according to intelligence sources and local experts.



