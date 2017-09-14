Turkey condemns twin suicide blasts in Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has condemned a twin “heinous” suicide attack in northeastern Nigeria on Saturday which killed at least 20 people.

In a statement late Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said: “We are saddened by the bomb attack aimed at Eid al-Fitr celebrations, claiming many lives and leaving several people injured in the Damboa region of Borno State in northeastern Nigeria.”





“We condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded, and extend our condolences to the people and Government of Nigeria," it added.





At least 20 people were killed and 48 others injured in the attack in northeastern Borno state late Saturday, police and a relief agency said.





The attack -- carried out by two female bombers -- took place in the remote town of Shuwari Abachari in Damboa.





The blasts came a day after Nigeria celebrated Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.