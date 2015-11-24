09:23, 18 June 2018 Monday

17 PKK/KCK suspects arrested in southern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 17 suspects were arrested for their alleged links to the PKK/KCK terror group in the southern Adana province, police sources said on Monday.



The suspects, including three women, were rounded up in the city center and Ceyhan district during anti-terror operations supported by police special forces, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.



Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including many women and children.