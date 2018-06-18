Worldbulletin News

09:53, 18 June 2018 Monday
09:37, 18 June 2018 Monday

Turkey backs Afghan government's cease-fire extension
Turkey backs Afghan government's cease-fire extension

Foreign Ministry says Turkey wants lasting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday backed the Afghan government's unilateral extension of cease-fire with the Taliban.

Sunday was the third day of cease-fire declared by the Taliban and the sixth day of the cease-fire announced by the government. The three-day truce by the armed rebels would come to an end Monday, while President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has called for extending the cease-fire.

“We are gladly observing that the mutual cease-fire, which has been declared by the Afghan government and Taliban during Eid-ul Fitr, is being respected,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said: “We support the unilateral extension of the cease-fire by the Afghan Government, as declared by H.E. Ashraf Ghani, president of Afghanistan.

“We wish that Taliban gives a positive response to this step taken by the Afghan government, and lasting peace and reconciliation is achieved in Afghanistan.

“Turkey will continue to support efforts for bringing peace, security and stability to Afghanistan,” it added.

 


