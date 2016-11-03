8 police personnel killed in Kenya blast

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eight police personnel were killed on Sunday when their vehicle drove over an improvised explosive device in Bojigaras area, Wajir County, according to a government official.

North Eastern regional coordinator Muhammad Saleh said "We are pursuing the attackers who escaped from the area soon after the attack that killed the paramilitary personnel."

The attack comes just days after six security officers were killed in a similar way in Liboi, Garissa County near the porous Kenya-Somali border.

Al-Shabaab armed group is suspected of being behind the attack.

Attacks targeting police patrolling the Kenya Somali border in Wajir, Garissa and Mandera towns have been on the rise. More than 60 police personnel were killed in the last quarter of 2017.