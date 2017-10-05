Worldbulletin News

17:24, 18 June 2018 Monday
10:36, 18 June 2018 Monday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.32 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6810

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange fell 0.32 percent, or 304.94 points, to open at 94,235.90 points on Monday.

Among all sector indices, the textile leather index posted the best performance, up 0.71 percent, while the wholesale and retail trade index saw the worst, down 1.56 percent.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index lost 0.15 percent and 0.61 percent, respectively.

On Thursday, a shortened trading day ahead of a three-day holiday weekend, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 94,540.84, up 1.11 percent, with a trade volume of 3.2 billion Turkish liras ($680 million).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate climbed to 4.6810 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday. It was 4.6270 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate decreased to 5.4280, compared to Thursday's close of 5.4730.

The price of Brent oil was $73.00 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday.

 


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

