Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:25, 18 June 2018 Monday
Islamic World
11:42, 18 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
Muslim goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored trophy
Muslim goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored trophy

Mohamed Elshenawy, the Egyptian goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup 2018, has declined a trophy sponsored by Budweiser for religious reasons.

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Egypt team official has confirmed goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy declined to receive a player of the match trophy at the World Cup for religious reasons.

The trophy, an artistic red goblet, is sponsored by Budweiser. Islam prohibits the consumption of alcohol.

The 29-year-old Elshenawy won the award following his impressive performance in the 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday. He made a string of stunning saves before Uruguay clinched the win with a goal in the 89th minute.

Images of Elshenawy gesturing what appears to be a rejection of the trophy held by a young Budweiser representative in the stadium’s tunnel appeared on social and mainstream media. Budweiser is among FIFA’s top sponsors.

Egypt is playing at the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

 



Related Egypt Muslim FIFA Russia2018
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Islamic World News
Muslim goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored trophy
Muslim goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored trophy

Mohamed Elshenawy, the Egyptian goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup 2018, has declined a trophy sponsored by Budweiser for religious reasons.
Moments from Ramadan 2018 - PHOTO
Moments from Ramadan 2018 - PHOTO

A look at the traditions, ceremonies, food, and community of Ramadan 2018.
Rare Quranic manuscripts draws hordes in Kashmir
Rare Quranic manuscripts draws hordes in Kashmir

Related Docs for Hindu family displays rare collection of Islamic manuscripts in Kashmir
Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher
Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher

27-year-old student from Benin says he read Quran a few times before converting to Islam
Top Tips for Students during Ramadan
Top Tips for Students during Ramadan

It's Ramadan time! Here are some tips that can help students during this period.
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) hands out Quran copies translated in the Spanish language.
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan

Grand Mosque of Granada hosting iftar meals for Muslim community
500-year-old Quran returns to Topkapi Palace
500-year-old Quran returns to Topkapi Palace

15th century Quran written by calligraphist Sukrullah Khalifah returned to Topkapi Palace Museum by collector
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World

Muslims all around the world are fasting together for the holy month Ramadan, though they break their fast in ways that highlight the diversity of the global Muslim community.
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students

Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency sent food aid to 25,000 Rohingya refugees
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan to begin Tuesday evening with first Tarawih prayer in Turkey
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030

Muslims will also account for 2.1 pct of US population by 2030, says new report on global Muslim diaspora
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

The Tokyo Mosque, also known as the 'Turkish Mosque', played an important role in promoting Islam in large quantities in Japan

News

The Muslim HERO of recent France
The Muslim HERO of recent France

Muslim body calls for inquiry into Conservative Party
Muslim body calls for inquiry into Conservative Party

Kenyan Muslims, Christians unite at iftar dinner
Kenyan Muslims Christians unite at iftar dinner

Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan

Toronto mayor condemns hate graffiti at Muslim school
Toronto mayor condemns hate graffiti at Muslim school

Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Egypt’s al-Sisi appoints new defense minister
Egypt s al-Sisi appoints new defense minister

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Egypt raises electricity prices
Egypt raises electricity prices

Egypt’s Sisi orders housing minister to form new gov’t
Egypt s Sisi orders housing minister to form new gov

Egypt forces kill 15 ‘terrorists’ in northeastern Sinai
Egypt forces kill 15 terrorists in northeastern Sinai

Egypt’s Sisi sworn in for 2nd term in office
Egypt s Sisi sworn in for 2nd term in office

Platini says FIFA must now end his ban
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban

Brazilian football chief Del Nero given 90-day FIFA ban
Brazilian football chief Del Nero given 90-day FIFA ban

Ronaldo wins FIFA best male player award
Ronaldo wins FIFA best male player award

FIFA probes Nazi chants in German, Czech game
FIFA probes Nazi chants in German Czech game

HRW: UN vote against Israeli settlements boosts FIFA pressure
HRW UN vote against Israeli settlements boosts FIFA pressure






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 