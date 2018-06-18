11:42, 18 June 2018 Monday

Muslim goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored trophy

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Egypt team official has confirmed goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy declined to receive a player of the match trophy at the World Cup for religious reasons.

The trophy, an artistic red goblet, is sponsored by Budweiser. Islam prohibits the consumption of alcohol.

The 29-year-old Elshenawy won the award following his impressive performance in the 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday. He made a string of stunning saves before Uruguay clinched the win with a goal in the 89th minute.

Images of Elshenawy gesturing what appears to be a rejection of the trophy held by a young Budweiser representative in the stadium’s tunnel appeared on social and mainstream media. Budweiser is among FIFA’s top sponsors.

Egypt is playing at the World Cup for the first time since 1990.