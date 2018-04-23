Worldbulletin News

17:25, 18 June 2018 Monday
Middle East
12:02, 18 June 2018 Monday

UN ceasefire efforts in Yemen fizzle
UN ceasefire efforts in Yemen fizzle

After two days of talks in the capital Sanaa, UN envoy Martin Griffiths was due to brief the Security Council later Monday on his efforts to end the crisis over Hodeida, a key entry point for desperately-needed aid in a country on the brink of famine.

World Bulletin / News Desk

UN ceasefire efforts in Yemen appeared to have fizzled on Monday, raising fears for civilians as Saudi-backed pro-government forces press an offensive to retake the key rebel-held port city of Hodeida. 

But the Iran-backed Huthi rebels said the talks had failed, and the head of their unofficial government rejected a ceasefire under current conditions after meeting Griffiths on Sunday.

Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor accused Saudi-led forces of "escalating their attacks on the western coast when they felt there were serious moves towards a solution". 

The Saudi and Emirati-backed assault has seen thousands of families displaced as loyalist forces battle towards the Red Sea port city.

The Huthis, Zaidi Shiite tribes linked to Iran, seized control of the area along with the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen in 2014, sparking an intervention by a Saudi-led alliance the following year. 

The war for control of the Arab world's poorest country has since killed at least 10,000 people and triggered what the UN says is the world's largest single humanitarian crisis. 

Some 22 million people need aid, while 8.4 million are on the brink of starvation. 

More than 70 percent of Yemen's imports flow through Hodeida. 



Middle East News
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism

Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship  
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US

12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York  
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.

News

Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen
Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen

Yemen army claims to make gains against Houthis in Taiz
Yemen army claims to make gains against Houthis in Taiz

Yemen army retakes Al-Hudeidah airport
Yemen army retakes Al-Hudeidah airport

UN envoy in Yemen for emergency talks on Hodeida
UN envoy in Yemen for emergency talks on Hodeida

4 Yemen soldiers killed fighting Houthis in Al-Hudaydah
4 Yemen soldiers killed fighting Houthis in Al-Hudaydah

UN Security Council calls for Yemen port to remain open
UN Security Council calls for Yemen port to remain open

Expert calls on UN to stop ‘promoting Myanmar’s lies’
Expert calls on UN to stop promoting Myanmar s lies

UN envoy meets Myanmar’s Suu Kyi
UN envoy meets Myanmar s Suu Kyi

Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship
UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship

UN warns against military action in Yemen's Hudaydah
UN warns against military action in Yemen's Hudaydah






