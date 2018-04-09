Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:24, 18 June 2018 Monday
Middle East
12:35, 18 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
Israeli warplanes strike Hamas positions in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike Hamas positions in Gaza

Strikes come in ostensible retaliation for launch of incendiary kites, balloons into Israeli territory

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes early Monday struck nine Hamas positions in the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to Israeli military sources.

Israeli Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said the strikes were in retaliation for the launch by Palestinian activists in Gaza of incendiary kites and balloons into southern Israel.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli warplanes had pounded three Hamas positions with about a dozen rockets.

No casualties were reported.

On Sunday, an Israeli warplane struck a car in Gaza City that belonged to a Palestinian activist suspected of launching incendiary kites into Israeli territory.

According to the Israeli authorities, incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza have caused more than 400 separate fires in or near Jewish settlements in southern Israel, causing roughly 2 million Israeli shekels (approximately $554,000) of damage.

Palestinian activists in eastern Gaza have been flying incendiary kites and balloons into Israeli territory as part of ongoing demonstrations near the Israel-Gaza security fence.

Since the protests began on March 30, at least 128 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire. 

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s decade-long blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of basic commodities.



Related Israel Gaza
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism

Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship  
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US

12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York  
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.

News

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week
Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week

Israel drops flyers on Gaza, warns against Friday demos
Israel drops flyers on Gaza warns against Friday demos

Israel injures 55 journalists covering Gaza protests
Israel injures 55 journalists covering Gaza protests

123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

Israeli army detains 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army detains 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli warplane strikes empty vehicle in Gaza City
Israeli warplane strikes empty vehicle in Gaza City

Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Russian military police commander in Israel for talks
Russian military police commander in Israel for talks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 