Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:24, 18 June 2018 Monday
Europe
13:43, 18 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
EU, Australia launch talks for trade agreement
EU, Australia launch talks for trade agreement

Aim of negotiations is to remove barriers to trade in goods, services, European Commission said in statement

World Bulletin / News Desk

The EU and Australia on Monday launched negotiations for a "comprehensive and ambitious" trade agreement, the European Commission said in a statement.

"The aim of the negotiations is to remove barriers to trade in goods and services, create opportunities for small and large companies, as well as setting ambitious rules in line with other trade agreements of the EU, contributing to shape global trade," the commission said.

Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Australian Trade Minister Steven Ciobo attended the launch.

Malmstrom said she looks forward to adding Australia to the EU's "ever-expanding circle of like-minded" trade partners.

"The result of our negotiations will be an agreement that offers clear benefits for both the EU and Australia. It will boost economic opportunity for businesses, both big and small, and create jobs," she added.

According to the commission, the EU is Australia's second biggest trade partner. Bilateral trade in goods between the EU and Australia has risen steadily in recent years, reaching almost €48 billion in 2017.



Related EU Australia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism

Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship  
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US

12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York  
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.

News

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Australians demonstrate in support of Palestinians
Australians demonstrate in support of Palestinians

Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days
Philippines orders Australian nun to leave in 30 days

Australians, Turks commemorate Anzac ancestors
Australians Turks commemorate Anzac ancestors

Australia to expel two Russian diplomats
Australia to expel two Russian diplomats

Australia confirms 2 nationals wounded in Kabul bombing
Australia confirms 2 nationals wounded in Kabul bombing

British PM promises Brexit health service boost
British PM promises Brexit health service boost

EU-US relationship 'no longer self-evident': Dutch PM
EU-US relationship 'no longer self-evident' Dutch PM

Jordan needs economic support: Mogherini
Jordan needs economic support Mogherini

EU foreign policy chief cancels visit to Israel
EU foreign policy chief cancels visit to Israel

EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal
EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal

Criticism as EU justice mission leaves Kosovo
Criticism as EU justice mission leaves Kosovo






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 