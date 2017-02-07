15:48, 18 June 2018 Monday

Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Iraqi paramilitary force Monday accused the United States of killing 22 of its fighters in an overnight air raid just inside Syria's border with Iraq that a monitor said left dozens dead.

"US planes fired two guided missiles at a fixed position of Hashed al-Shaabi units on the border with Syria, killing 22 fighters and wounding 12," the Iran-backed Hashed said, locating the raid at "700 metres (yards) inside Syria".