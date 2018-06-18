Worldbulletin News

Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen
Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen

Hospitals to provide emergency and surgical care

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has set two field hospitals in southwestern Yemeni provinces of Aden and Taizz, the Health Ministry said.

With at least 50 bedrooms, the hospitals will provide emergency intervention, surgery, pre-medication, intensive care, and laboratory and x-ray units. 

In the past six months, the ministry sent 15 personnel from the National Medical Rescue Team to set the hospitals.

 


