Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:24, 18 June 2018 Monday
Turkey
16:52, 18 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij

Patrols in line with the jointly agreed roadmap on Manbij

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish army on Monday announced the start of patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij by Turkish and U.S. troops in line with a previously agreed roadmap for eliminating terrorists and stabilizing the area.

In a tweet, the Turkish Armed Forces said the patrols were being carried out between Manbij and Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield area.

Earlier on Monday, local sources speaking anonymously said armored vehicles of Turkish army were stationed around Sajur stream which divides Jarablus town, in the Operation Euphrates Shield area, and Manbij.

The joint forces carried out patrols in an area overlooking the U.S. base in Syria's Dadat town, the sources said, adding that the patrols lasted around three hours.

The roadmap was first announced after a meeting in Washington last week between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city and stability in the region.

Should the model prove to be a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.

In its over-30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

Turkey has said the presence of terrorist forces near its border constitute a threat, and has launched military operations and other efforts to rid the region of terrorists.

 


Related syria Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij

Patrols in line with the jointly agreed roadmap on Manbij
Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen
Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen

Hospitals to provide emergency and surgical care
420 migrants held in NW Turkey
420 migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants were Afghan, Pakistani, Syrian, Iraqi nationals
Turkey repairs ancient mosque market in Syria s Al-Bab
Turkey repairs ancient mosque, market in Syria’s Al-Bab

City was liberated from ISIL last year by Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield  
Turkey's jailed candidate goes on state TV
Turkey's jailed candidate goes on state TV

Former HDP Co-Chairman Selahattin Demirtas has been allowed to campaign for presidential polls from behind bars on TRT
Erdogan New mega project to provide 100 000 jobs
Erdogan: New mega project to provide 100,000 jobs

Turkish president says we are establishing mega industry zones in 5 regions of Turkey  
17 PKK KCK suspects arrested in southern Turkey
17 PKK/KCK suspects arrested in southern Turkey

Suspects, including 3 women, rounded up in Adana province
Turkey condemns twin suicide blasts in Nigeria
Turkey condemns twin suicide blasts in Nigeria

At least 20 people killed in twin suicide attack in northeastern Borno state
Turks abroad continue to vote in early elections
Turks abroad continue to vote in early elections

Over 3 million Turks living abroad are eligible to vote in presidential and general elections
Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq
Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq

Turkish president says there is a good chance senior PKK members were present during strike on meeting in Qandil
30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attacks
Turkey to pass new law on animal rights
Turkey to pass new law on animal rights

Minister's remarks come after Turkey probes reports of brutality against a puppy that saw its feet amputated
Erdogan vows improved animal protection laws post polls
Erdogan vows improved animal protection laws post polls

President says new ministerial bill on animal rights to be prioritized following elections
Turkish PM backs legal status for Alevi worship places
Turkish PM backs legal status for Alevi worship places

Binali Yildirim: We have decided to take status of Alevi house of worship out from discussion
Ankara Beijing set to boost trade ties - Update
Ankara, Beijing set to boost trade ties - Update

Foreign ministers of Turkey and China discuss economy and tourism during Mevlut Cavusoglu’s 2-day visit
Turkey arrests 19 over armed attack on ruling party
Turkey arrests 19 over armed attack on ruling party

On Thursday, 4 people killed, 8 injured in armed attack on Justice and Development Party in southeast Turkey

News

Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds

Eid preparations in full swing in Syria's Afrin
Eid preparations in full swing in Syria's Afrin

Heartbreaking moment of a young boy woke up blind
Heartbreaking moment of a young boy woke up blind

New dynamics, threats in war-torn Syria
New dynamics threats in war-torn Syria

Russian airstrikes kill 35 civilians in Syria’s Idlib
Russian airstrikes kill 35 civilians in Syria s Idlib

Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops
Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops

Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen
Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen

Turkey's budget posts over $600M surplus in May
Turkey's budget posts over 600M surplus in May

Turkey repairs ancient mosque, market in Syria’s Al-Bab
Turkey repairs ancient mosque market in Syria s Al-Bab

Turkey's budget posts over $600M surplus in May
Turkey's budget posts over 600M surplus in May

Turkey's jailed candidate goes on state TV
Turkey's jailed candidate goes on state TV

Turkey backs Afghan government's cease-fire extension
Turkey backs Afghan government's cease-fire extension






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 