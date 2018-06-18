Over 1 million Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than one million Turkish voters living abroad have turned up to cast their votes since June 7, said the head of Turkish Supreme Election Council on Monday.

“The number of voters abroad and at the customs offices so far is 1,227,931,” Sadi Guven told Anadolu Agency.

This figure will increase as the voting will continue in a number of Turkish embassies and consulates until Tuesday evening, he added.

Voting at custom gates will continue until June 24, the day when voters will go to the polls across Turkey.

Over 3 million Turkish nationals abroad are eligible to cast their votes for the parliamentary and presidential elections.

A total of 3,160 ballot boxes have been set up in 123 Turkish foreign missions for the polls.