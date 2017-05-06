Death toll rises from floods in NE India

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll from floods in the northeastern Indian state of Assam rose to 23 on Monday, local media reported.

Rajesh Prasad, chief of the state disaster management authority, said: “550,000 people in six districts of Assam have been affected. Nearly 160,000 people were shifted to relief camps.”

Five people have died in Assam and one person in Manipur, said a Press Trust of India report.

Several affected areas are facing power outages since the past five days.

In some areas, rains brought relief from the scorching summers where the mercury hit 46 degree Celsius.