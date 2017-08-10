Israel arrests ex-minister suspected of spying for Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk

A former Israeli government minister has been arrested on charges of spying for Iran, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency announced Monday.

In a statement, Shin Bet said that Gonen Segev, a former energy and infrastructure minister, had been arrested -- in coordination with Israeli police -- on charges of “spying for Iran and serving Israel’s enemies”.

“Over the course of our investigations, we learned that Segev had been employed as a spy after being recruited by Iranian intelligence,” the statement read.

In 2012, the statement continued, “contacts between Iranian intelligence and Segev were conducted via the Iranian embassy in Nigeria”.

According to the security agency, Segev had also met with Iranian intelligence officers inside Iran.