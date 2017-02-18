Press agenda on June 19

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
VAN / ADANA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party campaign rallies in Van and Adana provinces.
ANKARA - National Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz to be guest at Anadolu Agency Editors' Desk.
ANKARA - Central Bank to announce international investment position in April and housing prices index.
ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to announce interim 2017 results on purchasing power parity.
UK
LONDON - Nationwide minute of silence to be observed on anniversary of Finsbury Park terror attack. Commemorative service at Islington Town Hall expected by Home Secretary Sajid Javid.
LONDON - British expat voting for Turkey’s June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections to end.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Macron to co-chair annual government summit of Germany and France.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - Special UN Syria Envoy Staffan de Mistura to meet with senior Turkish, Russian, and Iranian officials for consultations on establishing constitutional committee.
GENEVA - UN Human Rights Council to continue to discuss international human rights situations.
GENEVA - Refugee agency UNHCR to release global forced displacement report.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Opening ceremony of exhibit in honor of assassinated Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov.
BELARUS
MINSK - President Alexander Lukashenko to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following ongoing controversy over results of Iraq’s May 12 parliamentary poll.
YEMEN
MAARIB - Following ongoing fight between army, Houthis over western Al-Hudeidah province.
SPORTS
ANKARA - In FIFA World Cup, host nation Russia to meet Egypt in Group A match, and in Group H matches Colombia to take on Japan and Poland to face Senegal.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 14, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to restore Pristina Carshia, Gazi Mehmet Pasha's Mosque
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 11, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 10, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 9, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 8, 2018
Here are the main topics of World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 7, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 5, 2018