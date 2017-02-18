Worldbulletin News

12:12, 19 June 2018 Tuesday
09:18, 19 June 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on June 19
Press agenda on June 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

VAN / ADANA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party campaign rallies in Van and Adana provinces.

ANKARA - National Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz to be guest at Anadolu Agency Editors' Desk.

ANKARA - Central Bank to announce international investment position in April and housing prices index.

ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to announce interim 2017 results on purchasing power parity.

 

UK

LONDON - Nationwide minute of silence to be observed on anniversary of Finsbury Park terror attack. Commemorative service at Islington Town Hall expected by Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

LONDON - British expat voting for Turkey’s June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections to end.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Macron to co-chair annual government summit of Germany and France.

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Special UN Syria Envoy Staffan de Mistura to meet with senior Turkish, Russian, and Iranian officials for consultations on establishing constitutional committee.

GENEVA - UN Human Rights Council to continue to discuss international human rights situations.

GENEVA - Refugee agency UNHCR to release global forced displacement report. 

 

RUSSIA 

MOSCOW - Opening ceremony of exhibit in honor of assassinated Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov.

BELARUS 

MINSK - President Alexander Lukashenko to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following ongoing controversy over results of Iraq’s May 12 parliamentary poll.

YEMEN

MAARIB - Following ongoing fight between army, Houthis over western Al-Hudeidah province.

 

SPORTS

ANKARA - In FIFA World Cup, host nation Russia to meet Egypt in Group A match, and in Group H matches Colombia to take on Japan and Poland to face Senegal.



