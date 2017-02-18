09:18, 19 June 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on June 19

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

VAN / ADANA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party campaign rallies in Van and Adana provinces.

ANKARA - National Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz to be guest at Anadolu Agency Editors' Desk.

ANKARA - Central Bank to announce international investment position in April and housing prices index.

ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to announce interim 2017 results on purchasing power parity.

UK

LONDON - Nationwide minute of silence to be observed on anniversary of Finsbury Park terror attack. Commemorative service at Islington Town Hall expected by Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

LONDON - British expat voting for Turkey’s June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections to end.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Macron to co-chair annual government summit of Germany and France.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Special UN Syria Envoy Staffan de Mistura to meet with senior Turkish, Russian, and Iranian officials for consultations on establishing constitutional committee.

GENEVA - UN Human Rights Council to continue to discuss international human rights situations.

GENEVA - Refugee agency UNHCR to release global forced displacement report.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Opening ceremony of exhibit in honor of assassinated Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov.

BELARUS

MINSK - President Alexander Lukashenko to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following ongoing controversy over results of Iraq’s May 12 parliamentary poll.

YEMEN

MAARIB - Following ongoing fight between army, Houthis over western Al-Hudeidah province.

SPORTS

ANKARA - In FIFA World Cup, host nation Russia to meet Egypt in Group A match, and in Group H matches Colombia to take on Japan and Poland to face Senegal.