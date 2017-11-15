Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:12, 19 June 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
09:21, 19 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Death toll in western Japan 6.1 quake rises to 4
Death toll in western Japan 6.1 quake rises to 4

More than 350 people injured in western city of Osaka

World Bulletin / News Desk

 
The death toll in the Japanese city of Osaka rose to four on Tuesday from a magnitude 6.1 earthquake a day earlier.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the tremor occurred at around 8.00 am local time Monday (2300GMT Sunday), north of Osaka, at a depth of about 13 kilometers (8 miles). 

While at least 380 people were injured in the quake, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government is working hard to rescue people and also instructed officials to take measures to ensure safety, Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported. 

The latest found body was taken out of the rubble in Takatsuki in the Osaka prefecture.

Among those who were killed are a nine-year-old girl and two men in their 80s, officials confirmed. 

The quake disrupted dozens of domestic flights in and out of Osaka and suspended train and subway service in the city.

In March 2011, a strong magnitude 9.0 quake struck northeastern Japan, killing around 18,000 people.

 

 


Related Japan earth quake
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Record 68 5M people displaced worldwide
Record 68.5M people displaced worldwide

Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
US Senate approves 716B defense spending bill
US Senate approves $716B defense spending bill

Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism

Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship  
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US

12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York  
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.

News

Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Magnitude 6 4 quake strikes Papua New Guinea

7.0 Earthquake hits overseas French island
7 0 Earthquake hits overseas French island

310 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake
310 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake

205 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake
205 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake

5.4 magnitude quake in central Philippines
5 4 magnitude quake in central Philippines

Powerful earthquake hits off north Indonesia
Powerful earthquake hits off north Indonesia

3 killed as magnitude 6.1 quake strikes western Japan
3 killed as magnitude 6 1 quake strikes western Japan

Japan bans Canadian wheat after some GMO grain found
Japan bans Canadian wheat after some GMO grain found

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Japan finance minister returns year's salary over scandal
Japan finance minister returns year's salary over scandal

Japan reports suspected N. Korea sanctions breach
Japan reports suspected N Korea sanctions breach

World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia
World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 