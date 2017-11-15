Death toll in western Japan 6.1 quake rises to 4

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll in the Japanese city of Osaka rose to four on Tuesday from a magnitude 6.1 earthquake a day earlier.



According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the tremor occurred at around 8.00 am local time Monday (2300GMT Sunday), north of Osaka, at a depth of about 13 kilometers (8 miles).

While at least 380 people were injured in the quake, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government is working hard to rescue people and also instructed officials to take measures to ensure safety, Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported.

The latest found body was taken out of the rubble in Takatsuki in the Osaka prefecture.

Among those who were killed are a nine-year-old girl and two men in their 80s, officials confirmed.

The quake disrupted dozens of domestic flights in and out of Osaka and suspended train and subway service in the city.

In March 2011, a strong magnitude 9.0 quake struck northeastern Japan, killing around 18,000 people.