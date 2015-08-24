26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish army has neutralized 26 terrorists in anti-terror operations in both Turkey and northern Iraq, the military said early Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes on Sunday and Monday neutralized terrorists in northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region.

Airstrikes also neutralized terrorists in the Silopi area in eastern Turkey's Sirnak province and the Hani area in the southeastern Diyarbakir province, the statement added.

Shelters and weapon emplacements used by terrorists were also destroyed during the operation, the statement said.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decades-long armed campaign.

In recent days, Turkish officials have suggested that the Mt. Qandil region in northern Iraq near the Iranian border -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.