Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:12, 19 June 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
09:30, 19 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq
26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Airstrikes kill armed terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Diyarbakir, Sirnak provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish army has neutralized 26 terrorists in anti-terror operations in both Turkey and northern Iraq, the military said early Tuesday. 

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured. 

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes on Sunday and Monday neutralized terrorists in northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region. 

Airstrikes also neutralized terrorists in the Silopi area in eastern Turkey's Sirnak province and the Hani area in the southeastern Diyarbakir province, the statement added. 

Shelters and weapon emplacements used by terrorists were also destroyed during the operation, the statement said. 

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decades-long armed campaign. 

In recent days, Turkish officials have suggested that the Mt. Qandil region in northern Iraq near the Iranian border -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation. 

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. 

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.

 

 



Related Turkey Iraq
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey

Two others injured in homemade bomb attack in Siirt by PKK terrorists
Arrest warrants out for 124 FETO-tied suspects
Arrest warrants out for 124 FETO-tied suspects

Prosecutors in central province of Konya issue arrest warrants for alleged ‘covert imams’ of terror group FETO
26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Airstrikes kill armed terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Diyarbakir, Sirnak provinces
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria s Manbij
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria’s Manbij

Patrols in line with agreed-upon roadmap
Over 1 million Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls
Over 1 million Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

Figure is expected to increase as voting in Turkish missions to continue until Tuesday, at custom gates till election day
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij

Patrols in line with the jointly agreed roadmap on Manbij
Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen
Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen

Hospitals to provide emergency and surgical care
420 migrants held in NW Turkey
420 migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants were Afghan, Pakistani, Syrian, Iraqi nationals
Turkey repairs ancient mosque market in Syria s Al-Bab
Turkey repairs ancient mosque, market in Syria’s Al-Bab

City was liberated from ISIL last year by Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield  
Turkey's jailed candidate goes on state TV
Turkey's jailed candidate goes on state TV

Former HDP Co-Chairman Selahattin Demirtas has been allowed to campaign for presidential polls from behind bars on TRT
Erdogan New mega project to provide 100 000 jobs
Erdogan: New mega project to provide 100,000 jobs

Turkish president says we are establishing mega industry zones in 5 regions of Turkey  
17 PKK KCK suspects arrested in southern Turkey
17 PKK/KCK suspects arrested in southern Turkey

Suspects, including 3 women, rounded up in Adana province
Turkey condemns twin suicide blasts in Nigeria
Turkey condemns twin suicide blasts in Nigeria

At least 20 people killed in twin suicide attack in northeastern Borno state
Turks abroad continue to vote in early elections
Turks abroad continue to vote in early elections

Over 3 million Turks living abroad are eligible to vote in presidential and general elections
Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq
Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq

Turkish president says there is a good chance senior PKK members were present during strike on meeting in Qandil
30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attacks

News

Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq
Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq

Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq

Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

9 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq
9 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq

Turkey’s external assets at $234B in April
Turkey s external assets at 234B in April

Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Arrest warrants out for 124 FETO-tied suspects
Arrest warrants out for 124 FETO-tied suspects

Over 1 million Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls
Over 1 million Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 