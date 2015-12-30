Arrest warrants out for 124 FETO-tied suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk
The suspects are alleged "covert imams" of the terror group in the Turkish Armed Forces, according to judicial sources in the central Konya province, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The suspects are being sought in simultaneous raids across 31 provinces, the statement said, adding that the operations are ongoing.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016 which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Two others injured in homemade bomb attack in Siirt by PKK terrorists
Prosecutors in central province of Konya issue arrest warrants for alleged ‘covert imams’ of terror group FETO
Airstrikes kill armed terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Diyarbakir, Sirnak provinces
Figure is expected to increase as voting in Turkish missions to continue until Tuesday, at custom gates till election day
Patrols in line with the jointly agreed roadmap on Manbij
City was liberated from ISIL last year by Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield
Former HDP Co-Chairman Selahattin Demirtas has been allowed to campaign for presidential polls from behind bars on TRT
Turkish president says we are establishing mega industry zones in 5 regions of Turkey
Suspects, including 3 women, rounded up in Adana province
At least 20 people killed in twin suicide attack in northeastern Borno state
Over 3 million Turks living abroad are eligible to vote in presidential and general elections
Turkish president says there is a good chance senior PKK members were present during strike on meeting in Qandil