Arrest warrants out for 124 FETO-tied suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 124 people over their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

The suspects are alleged "covert imams" of the terror group in the Turkish Armed Forces, according to judicial sources in the central Konya province, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects are being sought in simultaneous raids across 31 provinces, the statement said, adding that the operations are ongoing.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016 which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.