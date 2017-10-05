Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's stock exchange dropped by 0.48 percent, or 445.65 points, to open at 92,597.62 points on Tuesday.

On the second transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices lost 0.49 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the leasing factoring sector index posted the best performance, up 0.22 percent, while the transportation sector index saw a decline, down 1.11 percent.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 93,043.28, down over 1.5 percent, or nearly 1,500 points, with a trade volume of 4.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.01 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 4.7400 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday, from 4.7190 at Monday's close. Last month it hit an all-time high of 4.93.

The euro/lira exchange rate also increased to 5.5020 by market open -- from 5.4800 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 6.2870 Turkish liras versus 6.2630 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil stood at $74.63 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, up from $74.60 at the previous close.