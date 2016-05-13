Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
The sources, who asked not to be named for security reasons said that the PKK terrorists previously planted the bomb on a road and detonated it by remote control while the soldiers were passing.
The attack took place in a rural area in Eruh district.
Three soldiers were taken to Siirt Public Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The other two are being treated.
Meanwhile, Turkish security forces launched an operation to catch PKK terrorists in the region.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its more than three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.
Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.
