Record 68.5M people displaced worldwide

According to the report by the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, an estimated 16.2 million people were newly displaced last year.
Worldwide there are now some 25.4 million refugees, 40 million internally displaced people, and 3.1 million asylum-seekers, the report said.
"Significant new displacement, affecting millions of people, was seen in particular from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Myanmar as well as continuing displacement due to the Syria crisis," the report said.
By the end of 2017, about 3.1 million people were awaiting a decision on their applications for asylum, about half in developing regions.
Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship
12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York
Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.