Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:12, 19 June 2018 Tuesday
World
11:43, 19 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Record 68.5M people displaced worldwide
Record 68.5M people displaced worldwide

Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians

World Bulletin / News Desk

The world’s forcibly displaced population rose 2.9 million last year, with a record high 68.5 million people forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, or violence, said a new UN report on Tuesday.

According to the report by the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, an estimated 16.2 million people were newly displaced last year.

Worldwide there are now some 25.4 million refugees, 40 million internally displaced people, and 3.1 million asylum-seekers, the report said.

"Significant new displacement, affecting millions of people, was seen in particular from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Myanmar as well as continuing displacement due to the Syria crisis," the report said. 

By the end of 2017, about 3.1 million people were awaiting a decision on their applications for asylum, about half in developing regions. 



Related UN worldwide
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
Record 68 5M people displaced worldwide
Record 68.5M people displaced worldwide

Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
US Senate approves 716B defense spending bill
US Senate approves $716B defense spending bill

Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism

Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship  
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US

12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York  
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.

News

UN ceasefire efforts in Yemen fizzle
UN ceasefire efforts in Yemen fizzle

UN envoy in Yemen for emergency talks on Hodeida
UN envoy in Yemen for emergency talks on Hodeida

Expert calls on UN to stop ‘promoting Myanmar’s lies’
Expert calls on UN to stop promoting Myanmar s lies

UN envoy meets Myanmar’s Suu Kyi
UN envoy meets Myanmar s Suu Kyi

Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship
UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2016
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2016






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 