Today's News
18:41, 19 June 2018 Tuesday
Europe
12:06, 19 June 2018 Tuesday

Sweden café shooting kills 3
Sweden café shooting kills 3

Three others are injured in attack, including one in critical condition

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three of the six people, who were wounded in an armed attack late Monday in southwestern Sweden, have died, according to Swedish authorities.

At least one armed man opened fire while people were leaving an internet café in the Swedish city of Malmo.

Two men -- aged 18 and 29 -- died overnight, while a third person in his thirties also died, hospital authorities said Tuesday.

The condition of one of the three injured is critical, the authorities said.

No one has been arrested so far, but police are searching for a dark vehicle, according to police. 



