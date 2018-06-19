Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk
There are 8 groups of 4 teams which are a total of 32 teams competing, I’ll go through team by team and list all the Muslim football players in that team but first let’s look at the first glance of Muslim nations or those that have great numbers of Muslims in this year’s World Cup these teams should have entire squads of Muslim players.
So that’s 7 teams with Muslim player majority in total, with the exception of Nigeria, Iran and Senegal I think the rest will have full squads of Muslim players in this World Cup. I am also certain that Belgium and France like the last time around will no doubt have lots of Muslim players in their squad.
Before we go onto the entire list of Muslim players in the FIFA World Cup 2018, let’s have a look at some statistics of the above teams.
Egypt
Egypt appearing for only their 3rd time after topping Group E with a game in hand in the qualifying rounds, the last time they played in a World Cup was 28 years ago in the 1990 World Cup in Italy. They are currently ranked 31st in the FIFA World Rankings. Mohamed Salah plays for them too.
Saudi Arabia (KSA)
KSA has previously played 4 times in the World Cup, this will be their 5th time. They last played in Germany in the 2006 finals and are ranked 61st.
Morocco
Morocco qualified from their group in pole position, this is their 5th appearance in the World Cup though they past contested in 1998 in France. Currently ranked 40th.
IR Iran
Featured in the last World Cup and we wrote about their Muslim Players as well, Iran were the first team to qualify from the Asian confederation. They’ve previously appeared 4 times, this’ll be their 5th time and are ranked 32nd.
Nigeria
Nigeria, like Iran they too also appeared in the last World Cup finals, this will be their 6th time they have qualified for the World Cup tournament. Were the first team to qualify from Africa and are ranked 50th.
Tunisia
This is the 5th time Tunisia will feature in the World Cup, the also topped their group A to qualify. The last time they played was in 2006 and are currently ranked 27th.
Senegal
Senegal last played in 2002, this is their 2nd time. They are the highest ranked team out of all the above, currently ranked 23rd.
"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg
Some interesting facts about Muslim nations and the players in this year’s competition.
Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship
12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York
Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere