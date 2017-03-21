Turkey key country in Syria talks, says FM Cavusoglu

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s foreign minister on Tuesday said the country is a key country on Syria-related matters in the Geneva, Astana, and Sochi talks on the country's future, including the Manbij issue.

"Turkey is a prime mover in the Astana process, and currently Turkey is a prime mover in efforts on the ground, including Manbij," Mevlut Cavusoglu told news channel NTV.

"Turkey is a prime mover in ending conflicts, steps in confidence-building, and humanitarian aid. Turkey is the major key country in all matters related to Syria, including Syrians returning home," he added.

He also argued for the importance of the Manbij roadmap reached by Turkey and the U.S. for Syria's future.

The roadmap was announced after a June 4 meeting in Washington between Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city of Manbij and on stability in the region.

Should the model prove a success, Turkey has said it will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.