Assad regime, Iran prepare for operation in SW Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
Opposition sources in Syria told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity that Iranian forces, as well as Iranian-backed militia groups, will also support the operation hidden under the guise of withdrawal from the war-torn country.
The Daraa operation will cover an area declared a “safe zone” and a de-escalation zone said the sources.
Opposition sources told Anadolu Agency that regime forces attacked the opposition from east of the province's capital, also called Daraa, late last night.
Assad forces boosted their presence in the area by deploying at least 60 armored vehicles on Monday night.
Moreover, the Republican Guards, National Defense Forces, Tiger Forces, Palestinian Freedom Army, and Jerusalem Brigades were also reportedly deployed in the region, along with the 4th, 7th, 9th, 14th and 15th militia divisions.
Last month Iranian-backed foreign terrorist fighters announced their withdrawal from several frontier and command centers in Syria.
Later it emerged, however, that the withdrawal announcement was due to the sensitivities of Israel and Jordan, and that the Iranian forces were actually concealed within the regime troops.
"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg
Some interesting facts about Muslim nations and the players in this year’s competition.
Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship
12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York
Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere