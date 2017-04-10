Worldbulletin News

Assad regime, Iran prepare for operation in SW Syria
Assad regime, Iran prepare for operation in SW Syria

Assad regime forces and Iranian-backed militias deployed in several areas of Deraa for likely operation despite US warnings

World Bulletin / News Desk

Forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime have been preparing for a wide-ranging operation against opposition forces in the southwestern province of Daraa despite strong objections from the U.S. 

Opposition sources in Syria told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity that Iranian forces, as well as Iranian-backed militia groups, will also support the operation hidden under the guise of withdrawal from the war-torn country.

The Daraa operation will cover an area declared a “safe zone” and a de-escalation zone said the sources.

Opposition sources told Anadolu Agency that regime forces attacked the opposition from east of the province's capital, also called Daraa, late last night.

Assad forces boosted their presence in the area by deploying at least 60 armored vehicles on Monday night. 

Moreover, the Republican Guards, National Defense Forces, Tiger Forces, Palestinian Freedom Army, and Jerusalem Brigades were also reportedly deployed in the region, along with the 4th, 7th, 9th, 14th and 15th militia divisions.

Last month Iranian-backed foreign terrorist fighters announced their withdrawal from several frontier and command centers in Syria.

Later it emerged, however, that the withdrawal announcement was due to the sensitivities of Israel and Jordan, and that the Iranian forces were actually concealed within the regime troops.

 



